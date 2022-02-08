PRESONUS LAUNCHES ULTRA-PORTABLE AUDIOBOX GO AUDIO INTERFACE

PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. today announced the global launch of the AudioBox GO, the smallest, lightest, most portable PreSonus® audio interface yet. The perfect solution for musicians and producers seeking an easy and accessible way to start their journey in home music recording or content creation, AudioBox GO is compact enough to throw in a gig bag and powerful enough to be the centerpiece of a home studio. The bus-powered AudioBox GO connects via USB-C directly to Apple and Android mobile devices, as well as desktop and laptop computers, and is class-compliant, requiring no drivers or special applications, allowing users to hit record and begin creating.

Designed to meet the needs of those new to recording, as well as those looking for a flexible, mobile solution, AudioBox GO is loaded with connections and allows musicians to record at up to 24-bit, 96 kHz resolution for professional results. The combo mic/line combo input can be used to connect microphones or synths and features PreSonus’ proprietary XMAX-L preamp design. The result of more than 25 years of recording know-how, the XMAX-L delivers clean, articulate sound with low noise, optimized for bus power. A second instrument input is provided to track guitar or bass simultaneously. In addition, a pair of balanced TRS, ¼-inch outputs feeds studio monitors, and a high-powered headphone output provides performance monitoring at zero-latency.

AudioBox GO is a complete recording solution right out of the box and includes a license for PreSonus’ Studio One®Prime recording software for macOS and Windows and the Studio Magic software suite, an impressive collection of virtual instruments, effects plug-ins and more. It also is compatible with virtually every recording application for macOS, Windows, iOS, iPadOS and Android, including PreSonus’ 32-track Capture® for iPad and free 2-track Capture Duo (for iPad).

The AudioBox GO is available now for a U.S. street price of $79.95. To learn more about AudioBox GO, please visit www.presonus.com/products/ AudioBox-Go.