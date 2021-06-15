Meet the all new Apogee Duet 3

Legendary Sound Quality, Total Portability and Hardware DSP all Come Together in a Beautiful New Design for Apogee Duet

Today, Apogee Electronics announced the all new Duet 3. Duet 3 is a 2 IN x 4 OUT, USB audio interface and is the latest generation in a series of transformative award winning products by Apogee.

In 2007, the original Apogee Duet raised the expectations for what a home studio audio interface should offer. The first generation Apogee Duet delivered a professional and portable option at a breakthrough price for Apogee quality AD/DA conversion and preamps. The original Duet and its predecessors Duet 2 and Duet for iPad and Mac empowered musicians, producers and engineers with legendary Apogee sound quality, elegant design and effortless ease of use.

Now, the all-new Duet 3 brings next-generation Apogee performance and features to a sleek, ultra-low profile design. Duet 3 includes on-board hardware DSP that powers the Symphony ECS Channel Strip for zero-latency recording with FX (Symphony ECS Channel Strip FX and native plugin sold separately). Tuned by Bob Clearmountain, the ECS Channel Strip features presets custom crafted by the legendary mixer so you can dial in a pro recording sound instantly. Ideal for music creation, voice recording, streaming and even gaming, creators can use Duet 3 on their Mac or Windows workstations in a home studio or on the go. Duet 3 is also available with the all-new Duet Dock accessory (sold separately) which can optimize input and output cable organization and offer a more ergonomic experience on a studio desk.

Duet 3 Highlights Best-in-class Apogee AD/DA conversion

2 world class preamps

2×4 USB Type C audio interface

Low profile design with aluminum body

Scratch resistant top

Precision balanced backlit knob

Input and output connections via breakout cable: 2x ¼” Instrument inputs 2x Mic/line inputs 2x ¼” Balanced outputs

⅛” Stereo headphone output

On-board hardware DSP powers Symphony ECS Channel Strip* for low-latency recording with FX

2 USB Type C ports for connection and external power as needed

Bus powered

macOS and Windows 10 compatible

Optimized for Apple Logic Pro X and compatible with all popular audio software

Add the Duet Dock* accessory for the ultimate desktop studio experience

Stylish, padded travel case included Available: July 2021

Duet 3 Price: $599