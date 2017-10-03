Mackie Launches All-New Onyx USB Interfaces

Mackie today announces a new line of mobile, high-resolution audio interfaces – Onyx™ USB Interfaces. Designed for singer/songwriters, home studios, content creators and more. Available in two models, the Artist 1•2 and the Producer 2•2, Onyx USB Interfaces feature Mackie’s renowned Onyx mic preamps, 24-bit/192kHz recording, zero-latency direct monitoring, and more, plus a full license for Tracktion™ T7 DAW + DAW Essentials Collection.

“Mackie has a long history designing premium analog and digital studio gear,” commented Jon Rundle, Mackie Product Manager. “Our mission was to create affordable interfaces that were a reflection of that legacy, and with the new Onyx USB Interfaces, we delivered.”

Combining high-resolution converters with premium Mackie analog circuit and Built-Like-A-Tank™ hardware design, the bus-powered Onyx USB Interfaces are the ultimate combination of modern recording technology and proven Mackie analog sound quality.

Both the Artist 1•2 and Producer 2•2 are powered by USB for recording anywhere and are equipped with boutique-quality Onyx mic preamps, zero-latency direct monitoring, 48v phantom power, dedicated ¼” monitor outputs, headphone outputs and more.

Artist 1•2 features one Onyx mic pre and a dedicated ¼” line input with Hi-Z instrument switch perfect for a microphone and a guitar or keyboard. The Producer 2•2 features dual Onyx mic pres with XLR/TRS combo inputs and Hi-Z instrument switches per channel. Get the perfect blend between DAW audio and direct monitoring with the mix control. Full MIDI I/O allows for connection of controllers, synths, and more.

“Not all USB interfaces are created equal,” Rundle concluded. “Anyone can give you a high sample rate, but the premium sound and build quality won’t be there, that’s where Onyx USB Interfaces really rise above the rest.”

Included with Onyx USB Interfaces is a full license for the multi award-winning Tracktion™ T7 DAW recording software plus the DAW Essentials™ Collection which includes 16 plugins including Equaliser, Compressor, Reverber8, and more. Utilizing the very latest algorithms and coding techniques, the plugins feature extraordinary sound quality in an extremely efficient package, allowing the plugins to be used liberally across a wide range of native computer systems.

The Mackie Onyx USB Interfaces include the Artist 1•2 and Producer 2•2 and are available worldwide now. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $139.99 for the Artist 1•2 and $209.99 for the Producer 2•2.

For more information, visit mackie.com/products/onyx-usb-interfaces