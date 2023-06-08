VIDEO: How to use an Audio Interface in Your Home Studio featuring the SSL 12

Getting set up with an audio interface in your home or project studio for the first time shouldn’t be intimidating, or reserved just for seasoned pros.

In this video, we’ll show just how easy it is to get set up to record, featuring the SSL 12 USB-C audio interface.

We enlisted the help of Boston-based band @AirTrafficController unbox the SSL 12, show how simple it was to set up and go over some of its key features, and then demonstrate the range and capabilities in a full-band recording run through the compact SSL unit.

As you’ll see, it’s a simple process, the sound quality is fantastic, latency practically non-existent and you can start producing professional-sounding records in your home right away.

Follow the band online at http://www.airtrafficcontrollermusic.com