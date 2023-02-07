How to Set Up a USB Audio Interface with First to Eleven and Focusrite

We recently hooked up the band First to Eleven with a brand-new Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 USB Audio Interface so they can record their tracks, livestreams and live performances with ease.

Watch all four episodes as we go from unboxing, to DAW setup, to capturing performances and more!

ABOUT THE SCARLETT INTERFACE RANGE

Featuring six configurations of ins and outs with the best performing Scarlett mic preamps the range has ever heard, Air mode, high headroom instrument inputs, and high-performance converters.

Every Scarlett 3rd Gen audio interface comes with Easy Start, two DAWs, three months of Splice Sounds and the Hitmaker Expansion – create studio quality vocals, powerful guitars, luscious keys and huge drums, then mix and master with iconic Focusrite studio hardware – all the software you need is in the box.