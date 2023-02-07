How to Set Up a USB Audio Interface with First to Eleven and Focusrite

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Featuring six configurations of ins and outs with the best performing Scarlett mic preamps the range has ever heard, Air mode, high headroom instrument inputs, and high-performance converters.
Every Scarlett 3rd Gen audio interface comes with Easy Start, two DAWs, three months of Splice Sounds and the Hitmaker Expansion – create studio quality vocals, powerful guitars, luscious keys and huge drums, then mix and master with iconic Focusrite studio hardware – all the software you need is in the box.