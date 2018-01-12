Focusrite launch new Clarett USB range

Focusrite has introduced a new range of USB audio interfaces – laying down the challenge to interfaces twice the price. The Clarett USB range features specially designed high performance, low-noise (-128dB EIN) mic pres with a low distortion, ultra-linear design that guarantees a clean, open and transparent sound, giving accurate representation of the original performance. Three interfaces appear in the range: Clarett 2Pre USB (10-in, 4-out), Clarett 4Pre USB (18-in, 8-out) and Clarett 8Pre USB (18-in, 20-out).

Boasting up to 119dB dynamic range, Clarett can now be experienced with any Mac® or PC supporting USB 2.0 and above. The included standard USB and USB Type-C™ cables connect to Mac® or PC, and you can record with super-low latency through amp simulators and effects plug-ins.

Decades of analogue circuit design experience, applied around 24-bit/192kHz A-D and D-A conversion, delivers a superior signal path. In addition, the Air-enabled mic preamps can reproduce the input impedance, clarity and frequency response curve of Focusrite’s original ISA mic preamp. Included software is from XLN Audio, Focusrite, Softube, Ableton® and Loopmasters.

The most compact of the three interfaces, Clarett 2Pre USB provides two mic/line/instrument inputs, four line outputs, MIDI I/O and an ADAT input. Clarett 4Pre USB and Clarett 8Pre USB add mic/line inputs, S/PDIF I/O and two headphone outputs with volume controls. See the product pages for more features separating the range:

Clarett 2Pre USB: https://focusrite.com/usb-audio-interfaces/clarett-usb-2pre

Clarett 4Pre USB: https://focusrite.com/usb-audio-interfaces/clarett-usb-4pre

Clarett 8Pre USB: https://focusrite.com/usb-audio-interfaces/clarett-usb-8pre