Home / Home Recording / Best Audio Interfaces / ENTER TO WIN an ARTURIA MINIFUSE 2 AUDIO INTERFACE

ENTER TO WIN an ARTURIA MINIFUSE 2 AUDIO INTERFACE

By on November 1, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out a brand-new Arturia MiniFuse 2 audio interface for their home studio. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: Arturia makes awesome products for today’s musician, including synthesizers, killer software plug-ins, drum machines, MIDI controllers and even desktop audio interfaces. Are you in need of a new interface to make recording at home or on-the-go easier and better sounding? Then this is for YOU!

The selected artist will receive a new MiniFuse 2 audio interface and will work with us to craft a “how-to” video series to show off how the desktop unit can form the centerpiece of a home studio setup. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the MiniFuse 2 below, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

▼ Article continues below ▼

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a new Arturia MiniFuse 2,  and we’ll announce the selected artist the first week of December 2021. DEADLINE to enter is December 5, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
Artist/Band Name: *
E-mail:*
Your website URL or YouTube channel*
Your Instagram URL:
User Type*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video & product demonstrations?*
Why should we select you to win and demonstrate this product? How will you incorporate the MiniFuse interface into your recording workflow? Let us know any creative ideas you have.*

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE ARTURIA MINIFUSE 2 INTERFACE

Creativity Connected

MiniFuse 2’s inputs and outputs bridge the gap between your ideas and the finished product. Record 2 instrument or mic sources simultaneously with dual combo inputs, sync and record your MIDI devices with 5-pin DIN connections, and connect extra devices with the additional USB hub socket – all via universal USB-C computer connectivity.

Simply the best sound

On paper, MiniFuse 2 gives you a 110dB dynamic range and a top-tier equivalent input noise of -129dB. Put more simply, that means unbelievably great sound that can compete with even the finest studios. Enjoy responsive dynamics, a clear noise-free signal, and quality that you can really feel.

Tough, portable design

MiniFuse 2 is designed to accompany you for those last-minute sessions, quick deadlines, and spontaneous musical moments. It’s not only compact and lightweight; its rugged aluminium casing can handle the mobile producer’s lifestyle. Take your sound with you, wherever you go.

Fully operational

Whether you’re using a laptop or desktop, MiniFuse can work for you. PC or Mac, connect it and enjoy total recording freedom. Better still, with the MiniFuse Control Center app, you can monitor its inputs, outputs, settings, and firmware updates in one place.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT https://www.arturia.com/products/audio/minifuse/minifuse2#en

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *