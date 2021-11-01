ENTER TO WIN an ARTURIA MINIFUSE 2 AUDIO INTERFACE

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out a brand-new Arturia MiniFuse 2 audio interface for their home studio. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: Arturia makes awesome products for today’s musician, including synthesizers, killer software plug-ins, drum machines, MIDI controllers and even desktop audio interfaces. Are you in need of a new interface to make recording at home or on-the-go easier and better sounding? Then this is for YOU!

The selected artist will receive a new MiniFuse 2 audio interface and will work with us to craft a “how-to” video series to show off how the desktop unit can form the centerpiece of a home studio setup. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the MiniFuse 2 below, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

▼ Article continues below ▼

ABOUT THE ARTURIA MINIFUSE 2 INTERFACE

Creativity Connected

MiniFuse 2’s inputs and outputs bridge the gap between your ideas and the finished product. Record 2 instrument or mic sources simultaneously with dual combo inputs, sync and record your MIDI devices with 5-pin DIN connections, and connect extra devices with the additional USB hub socket – all via universal USB-C computer connectivity.

Simply the best sound

On paper, MiniFuse 2 gives you a 110dB dynamic range and a top-tier equivalent input noise of -129dB. Put more simply, that means unbelievably great sound that can compete with even the finest studios. Enjoy responsive dynamics, a clear noise-free signal, and quality that you can really feel.

Tough, portable design

MiniFuse 2 is designed to accompany you for those last-minute sessions, quick deadlines, and spontaneous musical moments. It’s not only compact and lightweight; its rugged aluminium casing can handle the mobile producer’s lifestyle. Take your sound with you, wherever you go.

Fully operational

Whether you’re using a laptop or desktop, MiniFuse can work for you. PC or Mac, connect it and enjoy total recording freedom. Better still, with the MiniFuse Control Center app, you can monitor its inputs, outputs, settings, and firmware updates in one place.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT https://www.arturia.com/products/audio/minifuse/minifuse2#en