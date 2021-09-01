Audio-Technica Releases Ltd-Edition ATH-M50x Headphones in Metallic Orange

ATH-M50xMO Professional Monitor Headphones, a limited-edition “Lantern Glow” version of A-T’s popular Audio-Technica , a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, unveils theProfessional Monitor Headphones, a limited-edition “Lantern Glow” version of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x , featuring metallic orange finish with black and silver accents. This model is the result of a global crowd-sourcing campaign, where end users voted on their favorite color of the next ATH-M50x model.

From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xMO provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xMO headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.

ATH-M50xMO Features:

The ATH-M50xMO Professional Monitor Headphones are a limited-edition “Lantern Glow” metallic orange version of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x Wired Professional Monitor Headphone

Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils

Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring

Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear

Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage

Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening

Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xMO ($169.00 MAP) is available now (wired version). They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x) and white (ATH-M50xWH). A metallic orange (lantern glow) version of the newly launched ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones will be available soon as the ATH-M50xBT2MO.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com