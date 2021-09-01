Audio-Technica Releases Ltd-Edition ATH-M50x Headphones in Metallic Orange

Audio-Technica
, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, unveils the ATH-M50xMO
Professional Monitor Headphones, a limited-edition “Lantern Glow” version of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x
, featuring metallic orange finish with black and silver accents. This model is the result of a global crowd-sourcing campaign, where end users voted on their favorite color of the next ATH-M50x model.
From the 45 mm large-aperture drivers to its sound-isolating earcups and robust construction, the ATH-M50xMO provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio applications, including recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening. The headphones incorporate technology drawn from Audio-Technica’s long history in the field of high-performance professional audio, providing exceptional power handling, very high SPL capability, and natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension. With professional-grade earpad and headband material and a collapsible design with detachable cable, the ATH-M50xMO headphones remain comfortable throughout long monitoring sessions and transport easily.
ATH-M50xMO Features:
- The ATH-M50xMO Professional Monitor Headphones are a limited-edition “Lantern Glow” metallic orange version of A-T’s popular ATH-M50x Wired Professional Monitor Headphone
- Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils
- Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
- Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
- 90-degree swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring
- Professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort for extended wear
- Collapsible for space-saving portability and convenient storage
- Top choice for studio tracking and mixing, as well as live sound, DJ monitoring and personal listening
- Detachable cables (includes a 1.2m-3m coiled cable, 3m straight cable and 1.2m straight cable)
Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xMO ($169.00 MAP) is available now (wired version). They join the currently available ATH-M50x models in black (ATH-M50x) and white (ATH-M50xWH). A metallic orange (lantern glow) version of the newly launched ATH-M50xBT2 wireless headphones will be available soon as the ATH-M50xBT2MO.