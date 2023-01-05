Audio-Technica Introduces ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet, World’s First Streaming Headsets

Audio-Technica today announced the release of its ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB StreamSet™ streaming headsets. These models are the world’s first headsets specifically developed to address the needs of live-streaming content creators. Based on the critically acclaimed ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones and incorporating technology from the iconic 20 Series microphones, the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB deliver full-spectrum, studio-quality for users and listeners on the receiving end.

The headsets are equipped with the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers to provide exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response. The streaming headsets come with two sets of distinct earpads: M50x earpads that stress audio quality and sound isolation; mesh and leatherette earpads that emphasize breathability and comfort.

Both models use a cardioid condenser capsule on a flexible boom arm, allowing for ideal positioning even with head movement. The result is a rich, studio-quality vocal presence without background noise and output at a consistent level. The headsets’ microphone can be muted quickly and efficiently simply by flipping the boom arm into the up position.

The ATH-M50xSTS uses a 2-meter (6.6-foot) permanently attached cable with 3.5-mm (1/8-inch) headphone input (plus 6.3-mm [1/4-inch] adapter) and XLR microphone output. The ATH-M50xSTS-USB uses a 2-meter (6.6-foot) permanently attached cable with USB-A connection (and USB-A to USB-C adapter) for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs. In addition, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB includes an A/D converter with a sampling rate up to 24-bit/96 kHz and sidetone circuitry that lets vocals be heard in the headset (with volume controlled by a dial on the earcup) for a more natural, conversational feel.

The ATH-M50xSTS is available with an MSRP of $199, and the ATH-M50xSTS-USB is available with an MSRP of $229.