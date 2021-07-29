Audio-Technica Introduces AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone

Audio-Technica unveils its new AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone. Inspired by the performance of Audio-Technica’s acclaimed BP40 Large-Diaphragm Dynamic Broadcast Microphone, the AT2040 brings professional broadcast-quality sound with exceptional vocal reproduction to podcasters and other content creators at an affordable price point.

Featuring a stylish yet rugged all-metal construction, the AT2040 excels at isolated/up-close vocal reproduction and rejection of unwanted room noise due to its tight hypercardioid polar pattern, ensuring professional-quality podcasts. The AT2040 provides smooth, warm, natural sound, while the mic’s multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to provide superior internal pop filtering, and its specially-designed integrated shock mount prevents unwanted noise by attenuating vibration from a boom arm or mic stand.

The AT2040’s XLR output connects to a conventional analog microphone input, providing versatile use with everything from USB audio interfaces to professional mixing consoles. The mic comes standard with a pivoting stand mount, 5/8″-27 to 3/8″-16 threaded adapter, and a soft protective pouch.

Gary Boss, Audio-Technica U.S. Marketing Director, remarks, “Audio-Technica microphones have been embraced by streamers, YouTubers and other content creators in recent years, but previously we didn’t offer a dynamic hypercardioid microphone so finely-tuned to the needs of podcasters. We are proud to offer the AT2040, with its smooth vocal reproduction and focused pickup that will help take your podcast to the next level.”

The AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone is now available with U.S. MAP pricing of $99.00. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.