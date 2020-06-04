Apogee Introduces Clearmountain’s Spaces Reverb Plug-in

News from our friends at Apogee:

One of the most unique sonic building blocks from Clearmountain’s Domain is now available as a separate plugin at an incredible price! The Apogee Clearmountain’s Spaces plugin reproduces Bob Clearmountain’s personalized workflow for creating the distinctive, rich spaces where his mixes live. With the very same echo chamber profiles and processing he’s used on countless hit records, Clearmountain’s Spaces lets you envelope your tracks in unique and cohesive atmospheres that set your mixes apart.

