Akai Unveils MPC One Retro

Akai Professional, a leading manufacturer of music equipment for performers and producers today announced the latest addition to their standalone MPC hardware lineup, MPC One Retro.

The MPC One Retro retains the modern standalone MPC workflow while revisiting the legendary MPC look that defined generations of music production and beat making.

The Look, The Legacy, The MPC

Spanning through past decades, the lore of 16 gray pads is forever etched into the productions of countless music- makers who were integral to hit songs and multi-platinum albums. Akai Professional has captured that rich history and style with the new MPC One Retro. Featuring the iconic retro-colored housing and gray pads, the MPC One Retro combines all the modern standalone features ready for new musical adventures and legacies.

Definitive Standalone Workflow

MPC One Retro features all the modern MPC functionality contemporary music producers have come to rely on including MPC plugin instruments for inspirational sounds, world-class award-winning insert effects plugins from AIR Music Tech., and a vibrant 7” Capacitive Multi-Touch Screen for a fast, responsive workflow—all encompassed in a solid Quad-core powered standalone unit. From sampling and beatmaking, to conception, creation, and finished masters, the MPC One Retro has stylishly emerged from celebrated musical decades of the past to deliver that modern production style found only on MPC standalone.

Exceptional Standalone Hardware Features

The Akai Professional MPC One Retro experience is all about hands-on creativity without the need of a computer. The brilliant 16 velocity/pressure-sensitive RGB-backlit pads are not only inviting to look at against the retro tone, but also serve as the core input for creating beats, chords, melodies, pulsing hi-hats, basslines and anything else you assign to them. 4 touch-sensitive Q-link knobs are the gateway to controlling many parameters and settings that will help define your signature sound.

And when you are looking for more ways to creatively expand, the MPC One Retro integrates into your music world with all the ports and jacks you need including USB, MIDI DIN, LINK, CV/Gate, 1/4” line-level audio input and a SD card slot to save, transfer and share your productions—the MPC One Retro is perfect for pairing with other synthesizers, drum machines, and sound generators. The brilliant 7” multi-touch onboard display brings the experience to a full range of inventive editing capabilities without the need of a mouse