Akai Unveils MPC One Retro

The MPC One Retro retains the modern standalone MPC workflow while revisiting the legendary MPC look that defined generations of music production and beat making.
Spanning through past decades, the lore of 16 gray pads is forever etched into the productions of countless music- makers who were integral to hit songs and multi-platinum albums. Akai Professional has captured that rich history and style with the new MPC One Retro. Featuring the iconic retro-colored housing and gray pads, the MPC One Retro combines all the modern standalone features ready for new musical adventures and legacies.
MPC One Retro features all the modern MPC functionality contemporary music producers have come to rely on including MPC plugin instruments for inspirational sounds, world-class award-winning insert effects plugins from AIR Music Tech., and a vibrant 7” Capacitive Multi-Touch Screen for a fast, responsive workflow—all encompassed in a solid Quad-core powered standalone unit. From sampling and beatmaking, to conception, creation, and finished masters, the MPC One Retro has stylishly emerged from celebrated musical decades of the past to deliver that modern production style found only on MPC standalone.▼ Article continues below ▼
The Akai Professional MPC One Retro experience is all about hands-on creativity without the need of a computer. The brilliant 16 velocity/pressure-sensitive RGB-backlit pads are not only inviting to look at against the retro tone, but also serve as the core input for creating beats, chords, melodies, pulsing hi-hats, basslines and anything else you assign to them. 4 touch-sensitive Q-link knobs are the gateway to controlling many parameters and settings that will help define your signature sound.
And when you are looking for more ways to creatively expand, the MPC One Retro integrates into your music world with all the ports and jacks you need including USB, MIDI DIN, LINK, CV/Gate, 1/4” line-level audio input and a SD card slot to save, transfer and share your productions—the MPC One Retro is perfect for pairing with other synthesizers, drum machines, and sound generators. The brilliant 7” multi-touch onboard display brings the experience to a full range of inventive editing capabilities without the need of a mouse
As a controller, the MPC One Retro comes with MPC2—its counterpart DAW software for those who want to elevate their music productions further on Mac or PC. As a full-scale Digital Audio Workstation software platform, the included MPC2 software boasts 128-track sequencing, real-time time stretching, MIDI editing, clip launching, Ableton Link support, and other advanced features such VST plugin support with other DAWs. MPC2 software enriches the MPC One Retro standalone experience in both standalone and controller modes delivering all the creative potential you need.
Akai Professional, Senior Product Manager Dan Gill said “Akai Professional and the MPC have a long-storied history that resonates profoundly with users from all around the world. Each recalls their first MPC encounter and the role it played in their most cherished musical experiences. The MPC One Retro is our tribute to this rich history while proudly asserting our continued commitment to creating the most powerful standalone music production devices in the world. MPC One Retro truly embodies the best of the legendary products throughout the years and the ultimate modern standalone music production workflow.”
Available: May 11, 2021
Price: $899
More info: Visit www.akaipro.com/mpconeretro