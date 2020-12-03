Top Pick: USB Microphone – AKG LYRA

The AKG LYRA might just be the perfect stocking stuffer for the musician on your holiday shopping list.

If ease-of-use is the name of your game, look no further than the AKG LYRA USB Microphone. One of the best USB mics we’ve ever tested (watch our video series here), the LYRA is dead-simple to setup, features several handy recording options accessible via a front panel selector, and delivers a classic look that would look great on the desk of any musician, podcaster or Twitch streamer. Plus, since it’s USB, it doesn’t require a separate audio interface.

Inspired by classic studio microphones like the legendary AKG C414, the Lyra mic offers a sleek design that’s sure to spark your creativity. An integrated stand with built-in cable management makes it easy to position Lyra on your desktop. Lyra can also be mounted on a traditional mic stand or microphone boom arm for more flexibility.

Simple controls help you get started quickly. Whether you’re recording a podcast interview, a YouTube video voice-over, or your next Spotify single, every function you need is ergonomically placed and easily accessed right on the mic—so you can stay in the moment while always being in control. You can even plug your headphones directly into Lyra, further streamlining your setup. AKG Lyra will enhance the audio you capture in all major audio and video production software and online platforms, plus it comes with Ableton Live 10 Lite recording software (Mac/PC) so you can get started right out of the box. Speed up your workflow with powerful editing tools and make music or backing tracks with the included software instruments.

