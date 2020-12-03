Home / Holiday Gift Guide 2020 / Top Pick: STUDIO MONITORS – KRK V Series V4

Top Pick: STUDIO MONITORS – KRK V Series V4

By on December 3, 2020
Not only do we recommend the KRK V Series for your home studio, we’re also looking for a killer artist to WIN and test out the KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors. Need killer sound for your home studio? Enter below!

The KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors combine the best of modern technology while getting back to what made KRK an industry standard in professional studios for the past 30 years. KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors are a two-way, full-range studio reference monitor with professional performance and accuracy for recording, mixing and mastering.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to  win and demo the KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors for us. The winner will get a new pair of monitors to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors from KRK Systems, and good luck!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to a new pair of KRK V Series 4” Studio Monitors and we’ll announce the selected artist at the end of January 2020. DEADLINE to enter is January 11, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

About the KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors

The V4 features a 1” KRK designed Kevlar® tweeter and 4” lightweight KRK designed woven Kevlar® woofer. Using Kevlar® for both the woofer and tweeter these KRK monitors give you extremely smooth midrange definition without colorization and pristine high-end with tight, controlled low-end, as well as a wide sweet spot and beautiful imaging.

An 85W KRK designed, bi-amped Class-D amplifier delivers superior transient speed and up to 110 dB of SPL. KRK´s optimized front-ported bass reflex enclosure design avoids boundary coupling to allow flexibility in room positioning. 49 different DSP driven EQ presets deliver superior control for room/desk correction as well as personal taste. The solid aluminum front-baffle and EVA foam pad is like having a built in stabilizer that improves transient response and imaging.

KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors Features

  • 1″ KRK custom designed Kevlar® tweeter
  • 4″ KRK custom designed Woven Kevlar® woofer
  • Optimized front ported bass reflex enclosure design
  • Bi-amped Class-D amplification
  • Acoustic and desk loading condition correction Low Frequency EQ’s
  • Mid and High Frequency EQ’s
  • 49 different DSP driven EQ presets give you superior control for room/desk correction as well as personal taste
  • Precise input level attenuation switch
  • Standby, ground lift, input sensitivity, and logo LED selectors
  • Optional protective grille included for mobile broadcast applications
  • Friction lock, Neutrik combo (XLR and TRS) connector
  • Robust EVA foam pad for non-skid and acoustic isolation
  • Universal threaded mounting bracket points
