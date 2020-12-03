Top Pick: STUDIO MONITORS – KRK V Series V4

- Home
The KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors combine the best of modern technology while getting back to what made KRK an industry standard in professional studios for the past 30 years. KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors are a two-way, full-range studio reference monitor with professional performance and accuracy for recording, mixing and mastering.
Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the KRK V4 Series 4 Studio Monitors for us. The winner will get a new pair of monitors to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
The V4 features a 1” KRK designed Kevlar® tweeter and 4” lightweight KRK designed woven Kevlar® woofer. Using Kevlar® for both the woofer and tweeter these KRK monitors give you extremely smooth midrange definition without colorization and pristine high-end with tight, controlled low-end, as well as a wide sweet spot and beautiful imaging.
An 85W KRK designed, bi-amped Class-D amplifier delivers superior transient speed and up to 110 dB of SPL. KRK´s optimized front-ported bass reflex enclosure design avoids boundary coupling to allow flexibility in room positioning. 49 different DSP driven EQ presets deliver superior control for room/desk correction as well as personal taste. The solid aluminum front-baffle and EVA foam pad is like having a built in stabilizer that improves transient response and imaging.