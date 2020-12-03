Top Pick: Headphones – AKG K371-BT

Whether you’re an artist, engineer, podcaster, video editor or content producer, you’re always in creative mode. AKG K371-BT Professional Studio Headphones strike the perfect balance between studio-quality sound, Bluetooth functionality, plush comfort and a sleek, sturdy design that stands up to your mobile lifestyle.

K371-BTs are precision-engineered to match AKG’s Reference Response acoustic target to reproduce natural, balanced audio in extraordinary detail, so you can make more confident decisions when you’re mixing and editing. They deliver deeper bass and higher highs than any other model in their class, with a stunning frequency response of 5 Hz to 40 kHz. K371-BTs offer the convenience of switchable Bluetooth wireless and wired connectivity: A built-in microphone allows two-way Bluetooth communications, whether you’re in a studio session or a conference call; use gesture controls located right on the earcups to answer calls, adjust volume, play and pause music, and more with the swipe of a finger. Plush, ergonomic earcups cradle your ears in supreme comfort—because once you hear how amazing your K371-BTs sound, you won’t ever want to take them off.

General Specifications