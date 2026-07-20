WATCH: The Next Phase For DJ Control Video Series

In the immortal words of Powerman 5000: this is what it’s like when worlds collide! What if you could take an old-school vinyl junkie and bring them into the modern era with a powerful, easy-to-use WIRELESS controller they could use to manipulate their decks without the need to put wear and tear on needles and valuable records?

Well, our friends at Reloop and Phase have a few new offerings that mix the old with the new, and we’ll be taking a look at the brand-new Reloop RP-7 turntables and the Phase Essential controllers in this 4-part series, with a little help from Boston-based DJ Stenny.

Join us in Episode 1 as we begin unpacking our new goodies to set up a DJ rig from the ground up, including the aforementioned 7″ decks for spinning 45’s, the new Phase Essential controllers, a CAD dynamic mic for crowd interaction and killer Fostex headphones for monitoring. All powered by the Reloop Elite mixer to handle any DJ needs you can throw at it.

Join us in Episode 2 as we begin our deep dive into the RP-7 turntable designed for you 45 junkies!

Join us in Episode 3 as we begin our deep dive into Phase Essential DJ controller, enabling you to work as a digital DJ wirelessly using your existing Serato rig.

Join us in Episode 4 as we wrap things up with a performance of all the gear hooked up as a system, plus get to know our resident expert DJ Stenny a bit better in a sit-down interview.

Learn more at the links below and be sure to follow DJ Stenny online at https://www.instagram.com/djstenny/

https://www.reloop.com/reloop-rp-7

https://www.phasedj.com/phase-essential