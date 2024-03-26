WATCH NOW: Get Better Sound with JBL PRX900 SERIES PA Speakers

Looking to hit the stage, or bring your own sound system to upcoming house concerts, outdoor festival slots and more? Let the amazing singer/songwriter Hayley Reardon walk you through the JBL PRX900 series, including the 12-inch speaker and 18-inch subwoofer to demonstrate just how easy it can be to get going (even without reading the manual!) and even control your sound using the handy JBL Pro Connect app.

In episode 1 we start to unbox the components and set things up, and in future installments we’ll see how it performs in action both solo and with some special guests we’ve flown in from Barcelona.

To learn more head to https://jblpro.com/en-US/product_families/prx900-series And be sure to follow Hayley online at https://www.hayleyreardon.com/