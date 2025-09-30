The Roadie Clinic Appoints Mike Dias to Board of Directors

The Roadie Clinic, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for touring professionals, has announced the appointment of Mike Dias to its Board of Directors.

Dias is a veteran of the professional audio industry with over 20 years of experience in global sales, artist relations, and executive leadership. He is the founder and executive producer of Can I Get a Little More Me, the first feature-length documentary on the invention of in-ear monitors, and the creator of Performance Psychology: What Executives Can Learn from Entertainers, a keynote series and thought-leadership column helping business leaders apply lessons from the stage to the boardroom.

“Mike has always been a champion of crew culture,” said Paul Klimson, co-founder of The Roadie Clinic. “His passion, his storytelling, and his ability to connect people will help amplify our mission and expand our reach.”

“Joining The Roadie Clinic board feels like coming home,” said Dias. “Everything I teach executives about trust, execution, and calm under pressure comes from the road. This is my chance to give back — and to help ensure that touring professionals everywhere have the resources, advocacy, and support they deserve.”

About The Roadie Clinic

The Roadie Clinic exists to empower and support touring professionals and their families by addressing the unique challenges of the road. From mental health and financial guidance to recovery services, advocacy, and family programs, TRC provides a safe space to heal off the road and resources to build a healthier work environment on the road. Through a growing global care network and its multi-story facility in Niles, Michigan, TRC offers therapy, education, temporary housing, and access to industry partners — with a goal of making these services available at no cost to roadies.

Learn more at theroadieclinic.com.