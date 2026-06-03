BUSTA RHYMES HEADLINES ANTI SOCIAL CAMP NYC 2026

WORLD’S LARGEST SONGWRITING FESTIVAL RETURNS JUNE 8-12

Busta Rhymes, serpentwithfeet, Erick The Architect, Pom Pom Squad and 200 additional recording artists, songwriters and music producers will kick off the 6th Annual Anti Social Camp NYC taking place June 8-12, 2026.

Anti Social Camp isn’t just a festival. Each year in NYC and London, thousands of attendees gather for a week of curated recording sessions and cultural programming that expands the traditional songwriting camp into a public-facing global institution. Created by songwriters for the purpose of building community, Anti Social Camp is the only event where the industry comes to creatives, and not the other way around. 10,000 artists applied this year with 200 selected.

Alumni include Nile Rodgers, PinkPantheress, Jacob Collier, Glass Animals, Walk The Moon, Moby, Cigarettes After Sex, Ava Max, Kimbra, Andy Grammer, Linda Perry, Beach Bunny, JP Saxe, Cash Cobain and thousands more.

“Everyone knows the power of music to bring people together, and the brilliant people behind our favorite songs need a sense of community as much as anyone. Anti Social Camp was built by artists, for artists — a place to share experiences, find collaborators, connect with industry and perform in the heart of New York City. I’m so thrilled to see it grow across the globe, spotlighting and elevating those who enrich our lives with their art. Anti Social Camp is an opportunity for artists to shape the future we want to see,” said Danny Ross, Founder of Anti Social Camp.

Busta Rhymes will be the recipient of the camp’s 2026 Anti Social Foundation ICON Award to be presented at the iHeartRadio Anti Social Music Conference on Monday June 8. The ICON Award recognizes Busta Rhymes for creating work that has reshaped the sound and culture of modern music while inspiring generations of songwriters, producers and performers.

“I am so honored to receive this ICON Award from Anti Social Camp. Songwriting is such an important part of this business and of how we, as artists, express what we are feeling and the messages we hope to share with listeners. What I’ve learned about Anti Social Camp is that it creates a safe and inspiring space for songwriters to do exactly that,” saidBusta Rhymes.

And as part of New York Music Month, an initiative of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, the Anti Social Music Conference and Anti Social Industry Showcase will be free to attend.

Today, event organizers pulled back the veil on the camp’s full scheduled programming and Limited VIP Badges have just been made available to the public.

The week will feature 10 public events across New York City, bringing together artists, songwriters, producers and music industry leaders for performances and cultural programming.