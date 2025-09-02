Apogee Electronics Announces Special 40th Anniversary Price Rollback on Duet 3

Apogee Electronics, a leader in digital audio recording technology, is excited to announce a special promotion on its popular Duet 3 audio interface in celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary. For September only, the Duet 3 will be available for a limited-time price of $495, a significant price drop from its original MSRP of $699.

This promotional pricing honors Apogee’s legacy by rolling back the Duet 3 to the original price of the iconic Apogee Duet Firewire, which was first released in 2007. The Duet has long been the gold standard for high-quality, portable recording, trusted by countless musicians, producers, and audio engineers around the globe.



“Our 40th anniversary is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and we wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way with our community,” said Betty Bennett, CEO & Co-Founder. “This celebration is not only a thank you to the artists who have shaped music with Apogee for the last four decades, but also an invitation to the next generation of creators, underscoring Apogee’s commitment to helping them bring their ideas to life.”

The Duet 3 is the latest generation of the renowned Duet series, featuring two high-quality microphone preamps, a built-in DSP for zero-latency recording with Apogee’s Symphony ECS Channel Strip, and a sleek, aluminum chassis with a scratch-resistant top. It offers exceptional sound quality in a compact, powerful design that’s perfect for both studio and on-the-go recording.

This promotion is available globally through the Apogee Electronics website and authorized Apogee dealers and distributors worldwide, while supplies last.



To learn more head over to apogeedigital.com