[VIDEO] Unboxing the Simmons SD2000 Electronic Drum Kit

By on December 4, 2017
One of our Simmons SD2000 gear testers, Richard Thomas, has unpacked his new kit and provided an in-depth tour of the new gear in his latest video. Check out everything that comes with this amazing set!

