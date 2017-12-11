- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
This kit rocks 🥁 I’ve really been digging the SD2000 so far, excited to dive into some of the more advance features and load in my own samples! Thanks @performermagazine & @playsimmons #drums #drumming #electronicdrums #drumkit #drummer #instadrums #drum #simmons #performermag #makemusic #drumlife
A post shared by dj rek’d (@djrekd) on
This kit rocks 🥁 I’ve really been digging the SD2000 so far, excited to dive into some of the more advance features and load in my own samples! Thanks...
2017 Boston Music Awards Preview: 5 Nominees Discuss Diversity At This Year’s Ceremony
[VIDEO] Fortune’s Folly Reviews the Audio-Technica System 10 PRO Wireless Setup
Fortune’s Folly Takes the Audio-Technica System 10 PRO Wireless System Out on the Road
Insurance Matters: What Happens When a Claim is Filed Against You as a Performer
[VIDEO] Hands-On With the Simmons SD2000 Electronic Drum Kit
2017 Boston Music Awards Preview: 5 Nominees Discuss Diversity At This Year’s Ceremony
Copyright © Performer Publications, Inc.