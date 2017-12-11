[VIDEO] Hands-On With the Simmons SD2000 Electronic Drum Kit

This kit rocks 🥁 I’ve really been digging the SD2000 so far, excited to dive into some of the more advance features and load in my own samples! Thanks @performermagazine & @playsimmons #drums #drumming #electronicdrums #drumkit #drummer #instadrums #drum #simmons #performermag #makemusic #drumlife

