GEAR NEWS: New MusicNomad Fret Leveler – Leveling L-Beam Now Available

Leveling your frets and fingerboard has never been easier with MusicNomad’s Fret Leveler L-Beam. With three sizes to choose from, 7″ (18cm), 17.6″ (45cm), and 24″ (61cm), no detail was overlooked from top to bottom in creating a new higher standard. Their unmatched thicker wall design lets the weight of the leveler do the work for you. The exclusive ergonomic curved handle design gives you the ultimate comfort and control, plus helps avoid slipping out of your hand. The radius beveled edges keep you from banging into and damaging high frets. Most importantly, the top and bottom smooth flat edges go through a 3-step precision grinding process with an accuracy tolerance of +/-.00125″ per foot. They even include a convenient hang hole and three Adhesive-backed 3MTM StikitTM Gold Abrasive strips, the preferred choice for top repair shops: (2) P240 Grit, (1) P400 Grit.

“We worked closely with a handful of high volume repair shops to design and test the L-Beams. They all appreciated the unique curved handle design giving them better control and comfort when leveling.” says Rand Rognlien, Founder of MusicNomad ▼ Article continues below ▼

7″ (18cm) L-Beam smaller size is the perfect length for controllability and is specifically designed for spot leveling of your frets, creat- ing fall away, as well as smaller instruments like the ukulele and mandolin. This small guy is in a weight class by itself at .578 lbs (262g).

17.6″ (45cm) L-Beam longer size, compared to the common 16″ length found in other designs, is the perfect length to cover and level all the frets, ensuring precise accuracy with fewer strokes. The 17.6″ L-Beam is in a weight class by itself at 1.435 lbs (651g).

24″ (61cm) L-Beam for Bass Guitars is the perfect length to cover and level all the frets, ensuring precise accuracy with fewer strokes. The 24″ L-Beam is in a weight class by itself at 1.958 lbs (888g).

All 3 L-Beams are available now.