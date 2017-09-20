MY FAVORITE AXE: Yamaha VSS-30 with Dick Rubin of MINKA

BACKGROUND

I came from the void, and one day I shall return to it. In the meantime, I intend to make weird sounds. Some of them you might even call “music.”

MAKE & MODEL

1987 Yamaha VSS-30

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

Moments before I entered this world, my mother received a package from an anonymous donor. In it, she found this sampling keyboard. I’ve played it every day since. The VSS-30 set me on my path to greatness, but the identity of our benefactor remains a mystery…

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

The VSS-30 sounds like heaven, down-sampled to 8 bits. With the overwrite feature, you can layer samples on top of each other; it’s like building a house, but instead of bricks, you use samples. Whoa.

CUSTOM MODS

I’ve added a strap that allows me to dance while wearing the keyboard (not pictured).

CAN BE HEARD ON

The sweet sounds of the VSS-30 are all over our new EP, Born in the Viper Room. [listen below – ed.]

<a href="http://weareminka.bandcamp.com/album/born-in-the-viper-room">Born in the Viper Room by MINKA</a>

LEARN MORE at www.weareminka.com

