The Wait is Over – Casiotone CTS200 Now Available

Reimagined Casiotone Features Modern Design and Enhanced Features

Casio America, Inc., a leading musical instrument provider, is excited to announce that the new Casiotone CT-S200 is now available for purchase. Inspired by the original Casiotone electronic keyboard (CT-201) which debuted nearly 40 years ago, Casio’s new CT-S200 packs the nostalgia of the original into an ultra-compact and modern design with enhanced features.

Perfect for music lovers of all ages and skill levels, the new Casiotone CT-S200 electronic keyboard is ideal for playing at home or on the go. It boasts 61 full-size keys, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 60 built-in songs, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB Midi, and more. The slim chassis has an easy-to-read LCD display, and intuitive controls which allows users to quickly start playing! Built-in speakers and the 1/8” audio input mean users can enjoy sharing their music with friends or plug in their headphones to play on their own. The Casiotone CT-S200 is also compatible with the Chordana Play app, allowing users to take their music further and learn how to play their favorite songs from downloaded MIDI files. Finally, the CT-S200 is powered by either six AA batteries or a rechargeable battery and adaptor, making it convenient for music enthusiasts wherever they play.

The Casiotone CT-S200 (MSRP: $109) is available at Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend. The CT-S200 will also be joined by two additional models in the Casiotone portfolio, the CT-S300 (MSRP: $139) and LK-S250 (MSRP: $159), which will be available for purchase later this year.

To learn more about Casio’s full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.