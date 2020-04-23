Novation Introduces Wavetable Editor for Peak & Summit

New editor, with sounds from NASA and Noisia, unleashes the wavetable oscillators in flagship polysynths

Novation has launched a brand new Wavetable Editor for Peak and Summit, which provides super-deep control of the wavetable oscillators.

The Wavetable Editor, which operates on the Novation Components browser-based platform, features drawing tools and a Live Edit mode, so oscillator shapes can be drawn by hand and previewed in real time. The audio import feature lets audio be imported and used as the oscillator waveform, for inspirational and creative results.

Built into the Wavetable Editor is a curated selection of space-themed audio from the NASA sound library, including waveforms from recordings of human space exploration and otherworldly environments. Also included is exclusive content from production giants Noisia, who have created a preset pack to get users started on their journey of wavetable exploration.

The Wavetable Editor is free to use, and is accessed on the Novation Components platform when Peak or Summit is connected via USB to a computer. To access Novation Components, head to https://components. novationmusic.com (editor’s note: note all browsers are compatible — Google Chrome is recommended).