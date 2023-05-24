MY FAVORITE SYNTH with Ghost Love

- Home
Montreal three-piece Ghost Love is led by David Rancourt. The band delivers a soundscape of enigmatic moods and upbeat drum machine grooves influenced heavily by 80s synth-pop . The push and pull between pop and experimental is an overarching theme on Ghost Love’s latest album “Mourners Disco.”
2017 Dave Smith Prophet Rev 2
It’s a great go-to synth for everything from pads to arpeggiators. It sounds great going through an Echocord Super 65 or Space Echo R-201!▼ Article continues below ▼
The main arpeggiator can be heard on ‘Cycle Down,’ and the Juno-ish riffs on ‘Temple in the Sky.”
LISTEN NOW at https://soundcloud.com/ghostloveband