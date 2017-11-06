MY FAVORITE AXE with KRON

WHAT ON EARTH IS THIS?

The KRON mothership Eurorack modular synthesizer – a Mortal Kombat safari house horror synth.

YEAR OF MANUFACTURE?

Age unknown, estimated over 9000 [years old].

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

We have no other way to express ourselves. This is our sole means of communication.

WHAT DOES IT SOUND LIKE?

Live bees fighting robot bees inside an aquarium made of feelings.

ANY SPECIAL FEATURES OR CUSTOM MODS?

It runs on 12v. [It has] laser beams, copper touch plates, joysticks, ribbon controller, Theremin and other various control voltage and human interfaces.

ANY OTHER NOTES?

Humans must merge with machines or become irrelevant.

CAN BE HEARD ON

RAPTOID EP

LISTEN NOW at kronmusic.com

photo by Evan Norton for NextArt