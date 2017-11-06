MY FAVORITE AXE with KRON

- Home
The KRON mothership Eurorack modular synthesizer – a Mortal Kombat safari house horror synth.
Age unknown, estimated over 9000 [years old].
We have no other way to express ourselves. This is our sole means of communication.
Live bees fighting robot bees inside an aquarium made of feelings.
It runs on 12v. [It has] laser beams, copper touch plates, joysticks, ribbon controller, Theremin and other various control voltage and human interfaces.
Humans must merge with machines or become irrelevant.
RAPTOID EP
LISTEN NOW at kronmusic.com
photo by Evan Norton for NextArt