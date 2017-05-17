Exciting news from our friends at MOOG:

Today we are excited to announce the SUBSEQUENT 37 CV. This limited-edition redesign of the ultra-powerful Sub 37 Tribute Edition analog synthesizer is limited to 2000 pieces worldwide, with the first 125 units built live on-site at Moogfest 2017. Anchored by a pair of solid aluminum side pieces inset with North American hardwood and affixed to a rugged steel and aluminum enclosure, it features four assignable CV outputs and two assignable Gate outputs for interconnectivity with large-format and Eurorack modular systems, an upgraded keybed for improved playability, a high-powered headphone amplifier for live-monitoring, and a modified analog signal path.

“We are really excited to incorporate community feedback into the evolution of an instrument. Adding CV interconnectivity was the starting point, but we have also increased the headroom in the mixer and significantly extended the range of Multidrive, giving the SUBSEQUENT 37 CV expanded sonic capability and modular control.” – Cyril Lance, Moog Chief Engineer

The SUBSEQUENT 37 CV’s mixer now has double the headroom of the Sub 37 Tribute Edition. Taking advantage of the mixer’s newfound flexibility, the gain-staging of the Ladder filter has been reshaped to boost harmonic saturation and analog compression. Completing the sonic evolution is a re-tuned Multidrive circuit that extends well beyond the grit and growl of the original Sub 37.

SUBSEQUENT 37 CV production is limited to 2000 pieces worldwide. Each instrument is lovingly handcrafted by Moog employee-owners. The first 125 units are available for purchase exclusively through Guitar Center during Moogfest 2017, May 18-22, and on guitarcenter.com.

FEATURES

SOUND ENGINE EVOLUTION – Greater sonic dimension

MORE MULTIDRIVE – Wider range and dirtier than ever before

ROOM FOR TWO – More headroom means Duo mode sounds even better

6 ASSIGNABLE OUTPUTS – Modular connectivity with 4x CV outs and 2x Gate outs

UPGRADED KEYBED – Lightweight with swift action, velocity, and aftertouch

HIGH-POWER HEADPHONE AMP – Cue up your next sound in the loudest of venues.

LIMITED EDITION — 2000 units produced worldwide

SUB 37 DESIGN – All the controls and features found on the Sub 37 Tribute Edition:

Perform in Mono or Duo modes

37-note velocity sensitive keyboard with aftertouch

2 modulation busses with assignable source and destinations

DAHDSR (Delay, Attack, Hold, Decay, Sustain, Release) looping envelopes with sync

256 presets – 16 banks of 16 patches

Syncable arpeggiator and step sequencer

Classic Moog Ladder Filter with resonance, Multidrive, and selectable filter slopes

About Moogfest

Moogfest is the synthesis of music, art, and technology. Since 2004, Moogfest has brought together artists, futurist thinkers, inventors, entrepreneurs, designers, engineers, scientists, and musicians. By day, Moogfest is a platform for conversation and experimentation. By night, Moogfest presents cutting-edge music in venues throughout the city. This mind-expanding conference attracts creative and technology enthusiasts for three days of participatory programming in Durham, North Carolina. Performing artists include early pioneers in electronic music, alongside pop and avant-garde experimentalists of today.

Ticket Information:

Engineer Festival Pass (limited quantity) – $1500 SOLD OUT

This two-day synth-building workshop, led by Moog engineers, invites a select group of enthusiasts to build their very own unreleased Moog analog synthesizer and sequencer. The hands-on workshop is conducted in two three-hour sessions within the Pop-up Moog production facility. No experience is necessary, but basic soldering knowledge is recommended. Participants in the Engineering workshop also have VIP access for the duration of the event. Priority access to all festival venues for performances and conference programming: conversations, workshops, and installations. Access to exclusive VIP viewing areas and events and gift bag. Complimentary food and drink in select locations. Workshops are available via RSVP. Engineer Festival Pass holders will receive first priority on a limited basis. Pre-Sale Engineer Festival Passes available for a limited time, while supplies last.

VIP Festival Pass – $499

VIP access for the duration of the event. Priority access to all festival venues for performances and conference programming: conversations, workshops, and installations. Access to exclusive VIP viewing areas and events and gift bag. Complimentary food and drink in select locations. Workshops are available via RSVP. VIP Festival Pass holders will receive first priority on a limited basis.

Festival Pass – $249

General Admission for the duration of the event. Access to all festival venues for performances and conference programming: conversations, workshops, and installations. Workshops are available via RSVP. VIP Festival Pass holders will receive first priority on a limited basis.

Payment plans are also available. Simply select ‘Monthly Payments with Affirm’ as your payment method during checkout. More details are available here.