Moog Introduces The Subsequent 37

In the spirit of continuous improvement, the award-winning Sub 37 Paraphonic Analog Synthesizer has been discontinued from production to make way for a new standard: the SUBSEQUENT 37. Implementing the upgraded sonic modifications and functional improvements found in the limited-edition SUBSEQUENT 37 CV (minus the aluminum aesthetic and CV outputs), the new SUBSEQUENT 37 will become the standard production model moving forward. To illuminate the enhanced sonic vocabulary of the new SUBSEQUENT 37, Moog’s Chief Engineer, Cyril Lance, is joined by Snarky Puppy’s Cory Henry in the Moog Sound Lab Moog Sound Lab. Using an Audio Precision analyzer and an oscilloscope, Cyril Lance compares the audio outputs of both the original Sub 37 and SUBSEQUENT 37. The SUBSEQUENT 37 is a (2-note) paraphonic analog synthesizer with double the mixer headroom of the Sub 37. This provides access to a new range of classic clean tones in both mono and duo performance modes. Leveraging the mixer’s newfound flexibility, the gain-staging of the Ladder filter has been reshaped to boost harmonic saturation and analog compression, resulting in an overall richer low end. Completing the sonic evolution of the SUBSEQUENT 37 is a re-tuned Multidrive circuit that extends well beyond the grit and growl of the original Sub 37. Each of the enhancements found in the SUBSEQUENT 37 maintain the magic and character of its predecessor while also providing access to new dimensions of sound and improved playability. In addition to the sound engine augmentation, each SUBSEQUENT 37 comes with an upgraded keybed for improved playability, a high-powered headphone amplifier strong enough to drive the most demanding headphones, and a software plugin/editor for both Windows and Mac platforms. The Subsequent 37 is already shipping from the Moog Factory and currently available through Moog Dealers worldwide for $1499.