Introducing Novation Circuit Tracks

New groovebox encourages music makers to ‘create instinctively; perform immediately’.

The latest in Novation’s Circuit family of grooveboxes has arrived! Circuit Tracks is an extraordinary standalone groovebox for the modern producer. With two refined polyphonic digital synth tracks, four drum tracks, creative FX and on-the-go capabilities, it’s the perfect hands-on device for the agile music maker.

It’s engineered for immediacy and pure creative expression, making it a performer’s dream. Velocity-sensitive pads and tactile control with customisable patches bring music makers closer to their tracks. Features such as microtiming, probability and pattern mutate allow creators to define their signature sound, and keep inspired.

Common to all Circuit products is a screen-less workflow, and Circuit Tracks is no different. Fast, intuitive and straightforward, it allows for instinctive creativity, without hesitation. There are no complex menus to navigate and scroll through, just creativity accelerated.

Circuit Tracks is perfect for creators and performers on the go. Its rugged build quality, compact form factor and rechargeable battery make it the perfect travel partner: never too far away when inspiration hits.

Despite its size and portability, Circuit Tracks sounds colossal. Two polyphonic synth engines enable creative experimentation and sonic exploration. Hundreds of artist-made presets provide the perfect jumping-off point into moulding a unique sound. What’s more, samples can be loaded from a microSD card, then shaped to perfection and sequenced across the four drums tracks.

Above all, Circuit Tracks is a studio powerhouse. Equally at home alone or among other music machines, its full-size MIDI in, out, and thru, plus analogue sync out, complements other gear. Two MIDI sequencer tracks enable control and programming of external equipment, from drum machines to effects units. Audio inputs allow external sounds to be brought into and manipulated by Circuit Tracks. Outputs provide monitoring options for all occasions.

As with all other Novation equipment, Circuit Tracks is supercharged by Novation’s online companion, Components. Using the browser-based or standalone app, users can delve into the synth engine on screen, create patches with custom macros, load samples, make MIDI templates, backup projects, and get new artist-made sounds.

Circuit Tracks is now available, costing £359.99, $399.99 USD.