IK Multimedia’s UNO Synth now shipping

IK Multimedia’s first hardware synthesizer, UNO Synth, is now available. Designed for everyone interested in rich, true analog sound, this monophonic synth offers a wide sound palette and easy programmability in an ultra-portable, battery-powered format for on-the-go music creation, live performance or studio recording – all at an affordable price.

The ultimate real analog synth for everyone

IK Multimedia combined its more than two decades of experience in software and hardware development with the expertise of Italian boutique synthesizer maker Soundmachines and IK’s synth guru Erik Norlander (one of the brains behind acclaimed synth designs including the Alesis Andromeda). The result is a no-compromise instrument that delivers massive analog sound along with hands-on programmability and advanced features.

UNO Synth delivers everything from classic to modern sounds to create music in any genre. First-time synth users get instant gratification from this easy-to-use instrument – 100 presets and an easy-to-play keyboard with selectable scales and an arpeggiator make UNO Synth the perfect gateway into the synthesizer world. Experienced pros will also love its rich sound and easy portability.

Great sounding true-analog audio path

Beneath its miniature exterior, UNO Synth packs a powerful synth engine with professional sound and a full analog audio path on par with more expensive synthesizers. It includes:

An all-analog audio path with 2 VCOs, noise generator, resonant multimode VCF and VCA

2 independent VCOs with Saw, Triangle and Pulse waveforms with continuously variable shape including PWM of the square wave plus a separate white noise generator

A 2-pole OTA-based analog resonant sweepable multimode filter (LP/HP/BP) with overdrive

7 LFO waveforms (Sine, Triangle, Square, Up Saw, Down Saw, Random and Sample-and-Hold) to modulate Pitch, Filter, Amp and continuous oscillator wave shapes including PWM

This highly flexible engine excels in producing the rich, warm, punchy, deep bass sounds that are the core of a high-quality monophonic synth, and brings a wide sonic palette of leads, drones, arps, sequences, sweeps and effects.

While UNO Synth is monophonic, its two independent oscillators can be tuned differently to generate interesting pad-like interval sounds and octaves. Pulse width modulation of each oscillator offers advanced modular-style timbres from classic synths.

The pure analog filter brings all the warmth, depth and fatness expected from a real analog synth. The multimode resonant filter can be used for subtle tonal modification or screaming, aggressive resonant sweeps. The filter can also be modulated with the filter envelope, LFO and performance buttons.

Ease-of-use with powerful programming and dedicated editor

UNO Synth comes with 100 grab-and-go presets (80 fully rewritable), making it ready to play out of the box. Each preset also includes an associated arpeggio and sequence for even greater musical expression and sonic power. This makes it easy for everyone to find the perfect sound fast, for a productive and enjoyable experience.

More than 40 onboard controls are available on the top panel to give real-time access to synth engine parameters, for immediate sound sculpting capability with no deep menus to scroll through.

For added control, a versatile editor/librarian will also be available in August. With its full-size GUI and the ability to function as both a standalone application (Mac/PC/iOS) or as an integrated DAW plug-in (Mac/PC), the editor offers seamless control of every parameter. It also allows for the customization of presets and for preference editing.

The UNO Synth’s generous 27-note onboard multi-touch, capacitive sensing keyboard offers over two octaves of sound control as a chromatic keyboard or as a predefined scale keyboard with 13 available scales. The built-in arpeggiator with 10 arpeggio modes and a 4-octave range offers even more creative possibilities for keyboardists and non-keyboardists alike.

The UNO Synth keyboard also doubles as a step-edit control for its built-in, 100-pattern sequencer. Sequences can be programmed in real-time or in steps (with modulatable synth parameters per step), making the UNO Synth sequencer among the most powerful in its class.

In addition to a built-in delay effect, five instant performance modulations are also available (Dive, Scoop, Vibrato, Wah and Tremolo) for added real-time playability and instant dynamic expression during performances.

Ultra-portable, battery-powered, for on-the-go music

UNO Synth’s ultra-compact dimensions make it among the smallest monophonic synths available. Its light weight (only 400g) and battery power (4xAA included) or USB power-supply (for battery power banks) give musicians the freedom to make music anywhere.

Use it standalone, with other gear, or with a DAW

On its own, UNO Synth can be used to make music whenever and wherever inspiration strikes. The built-in audio input also allows for daisy chaining other external audio devices (like drum machines) with no additional mixer, for a small footprint and extreme portability.

MIDI IN and OUT enables connection to a master keyboard or any MIDI gear for use in a live or studio rig as a sound module. Via USB MIDI, UNO Synth also conveniently integrates directly with a DAW running on Mac/PC computers or mobile devices, without additional hardware interfaces.

Made in Italy

UNO Synth is proudly made in IK’s own Italian manufacturing facility, to ensure the highest quality standards. Like the majority of IK hardware products, UNO Synth is built using a combination of IK’s state-of-the-art, automated mounting machines and test systems, and fine, renowned Italian craftsmanship.

Pricing and availability

UNO Synth is available now from the IK Multimedia online store with free shipping* and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for the affordable price of only $/€199.99**.

* Free shipping valid for orders from the IK Multimedia online store until July 31, 2018

** All prices excluding taxes

For more information about UNO Synth, please visit: www.unosynth.com

To see UNO Synth in action or watch the tutorial series: www.unosynth.com/video