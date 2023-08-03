IK Multimedia releases UNO Synth PRO X, a powerful analog synthesizer that invites its user to embark on a liberating sonic adventure, exploring a world of infinite possibilities where technology meets the timeless allure of analog warmth.

From offering exciting new sounds to becoming the centerpiece of more complex rigs, UNO Synth PRO X represents the sweet spot between an expandable and versatile analog sound engine, hands-on controls, portability and price, making it the perfect choice for seriously fun sound design anywhere.

From Classic to Brand-new Sounds

Inside UNO Synth PRO X, users will discover a unique analog sound engine that they can sculpt to be anything they desire. With a fresh layout, the new UNO Synth PRO X gives players immediate control over its dual-filter, 3-oscillator paraphonic design, 256 presets, 64-step sequencer and much more.

To add more color to the sound, there’s a warm and organic true-analog overdrive, plus 10 studio-quality effects (including a new shimmer reverb and uni-vibe-like modulations) in three simultaneous slots: modulation, delay and reverb.

External signals can be routed through the filters and the effects in addition to UNO’s original thru-put for daisy-chaining multiple units together without using a mixer.

More Ways to Play and Perform

UNO Synth PRO X offers a 64-step paraphonic sequencer with parameter automation including CV and Gate. It has step and real-time recording with a sequence randomizer (following the scale selected) to create intricate and evolving soundscapes. UNO Synth PRO X also features a 10-mode arpeggiator with pattern designer.

In addition to legato, mono and paraphonic modes, users will find a new Bassline mode which modifies the behavior and interaction between core parts of the synth like the filter and envelopes in exciting and inspiring ways.

Comprehensive, Easy-to-use Controls

UNO Synth PRO X offers the simplicity and familiarity of classic synths with added modern control elements. It provides over 30 hands-on controls plus a 16-slot modulation matrix. Users can easily design the most sophisticated modulation scheme with both internal and external sources including MIDI controllers.

UNO Synth PRO X stores 256 user-editable presets, each capturing the full state of the sound engine from oscillators to effects. Presets can be further managed with the included Editor/Librarian. The Editor works as both a standalone application and as a plug-in inside a DAW allowing users to program and play the UNO Synth PRO X just like a virtual instrument.

Connectivity includes USB-C and 5-pin DIN MIDI In and Out making it easy to integrate with other synths and Mac/PC, while assignable CV/Gate connections let UNO Synth PRO X interact effortlessly with Eurorack or other modular systems.

The Sonic Sidekick

Compact and weighing less than a kilo, UNO Synth PRO X is the ideal traveling companion. It can be powered via USB-C and includes a standard power supply unit with barrel for the power-in jack. It has a dedicated 1/8″ stereo headphone out as well as balanced stereo outputs for superior audio quality in any situation, whether on a plane or on stage.

No other synth in such a portable format places this amount of sound design tools at one’s fingertips. UNO Synth PRO X truly frees users to create the sounds they seek, whether emulating classic analog synths or shaping new unique sounds all their own.

Options, Pricing and Availability

UNO Synth PRO X is available now from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for $/€499.99.*