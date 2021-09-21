AKAI PROFESSIONAL UNVEILS THE NEW MPC STUDIO

Akai Professional is proud to announce its newest music production system, the MPC Studio.

The new MPC Studio redefines tactile control with a hardware offering that intuitively delivers a modern and deep level of command over the music production process. Together with the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW for both Mac and PC, MPC Studio offers a total creation package for the serious modern beat-maker and music producer.

MPC Performance and Control

At the heart of MPC Studio are the world-renowned 16 full-size pressure and velocity sensitive RGB-backlit pads with aftertouch. These pads optimize your performance to play and record patterns, notes, chords, and more with sound precision and an accurate visual display of velocity and pad groupings.

The new assignable Touch Strip will elevate any performance with invigorating expression. Add articulation to a string or guitar instrument, add modulation or pitch bend to a keyboard synth, control Note Repeat for hi-hats, snares, effects and much more. The assignable Touch Strip will quickly become your favorite tool to shape and sculpt your performances and productions.

The full color LCD ensures users will stay locked into every creative moment with vibrant visual feedback. Scroll through track names, plugin instrument presets, browse categories, monitor parameter values when dialing in effects, or trim and chop samples. The color LCD makes work more efficient by enabling you to keep your eyes on the controller, and your focus squarely on the music. Navigate sessions big and small with dedicated MPC Transport controls, complete with Locate buttons for time saving and precise location spotting.

MPC Software Integration and Inspiration

The MPC2 Desktop Software DAW for Mac and PC is at the core of this MPC Studio system. Expect nothing less than the iconic MPC workflows and functions that have become pillars of modern music production; precise audio sampling, lock-tight MPC groove, swing and quantize, all with professional and robust MIDI sequencing and arranging. MPC2 software can also be run as a VST Plugin in any host DAW, opening a world of sonic possibilities.

Dive into the MPC plugin instruments, a collection that features 8 built-in plugin instrument engines with a wide selection of inspiring sound and textures. The AIR Hype Plugin Synthesizer features over 1500 world-class presets including ambient pianos, plucked strings, atmospheric pads, stabbing synths and more. This inspiring synth is your starting plugin instrument for any genre, any feel, and any sound. Alongside Hype are a group of meticulously crafted hardware emulations; AIR Mellotron, Solina, and WayOutWare’s Odyssey. These plugins faithfully reproduce some of the most iconic synth and keyboard sounds with a modern GUI and controls for near limitless sonic possibilities.

Record, edit, and mix the perfect vocals with the AIR Vocal Insert Effects Plugin Suite. The collection features Vocal Tuner, a high-powered automatic vocal pitch correction tool, Vocal Doubler, a sound layering and doubling generator, as well as Vocal Harmonizer, an instant 4-part harmony processor. In addition, add and create exciting drops, builds, and transitions to any music project with a wide selection of insert effects plugins like AIR Half Speed, Stutter, Granulator, and more—all integrating perfectly with the assignable touch strip controller.

Akai Professional, Senior Product Manager Dan Gill stated, “We’re truly excited to add the new MPC Studio to the MPC lineup. From beat makers to music creators and songwriters, the MPC Studio offers a serious array of modern production tools to create, produce, mix and master any production. The value of having the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW—which also works as a VST plugin inside any host DAW—makes this an incredibly robust system for any music maker.”

MPC Studio Features

• Complete MPC system with hardware and MPC2 Desktop Software DAW for Mac and PC

• 16 velocity sensitive RGB MPC pads with aftertouch

• Assignable Touch Strip for dynamic expression

• Color LCD Screen for vibrant feedback

• Iconic MPC workflows including Quantize, Note Repeat, and 16 Levels

• MPC 2 Software with Vocal Effects Suite, MPC Plugin Instruments, and 100+ plugins from AIR Music Tech

The MPC Studio music production system will be available September 21, 2021 for $269.

For more information on MPC Studio, visit akaipro.com