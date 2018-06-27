We want YOU to win and demo Elixir Strings!

Gear Test Challenge: Never tried coated guitar strings before? Here’s your chance!

If you’ve shied away from coated guitar strings in the past, it’s time to kick old prejudices and outdated beliefs to the curb. Elixir’s Optiweb coated strings rule; they feel more like natural strings and they last a ridiculously long time without corroding or rusting. PLUS they come in extended range packs, which means 7 and 8-string shredders aren’t left out in the cold!

We want to find a guitarist who’s never used coated strings, hook them up with a big ol’ box of Optiwebs to test out, and have them share their results on our social media and website so fellow axe-slingers can learn first-hand what Elixir strings are all about. The selected band or artist will get sent all the strings they need for serious testing/evaluation and will also be featured in a multi-page spread in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings, and good luck!

About the Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings

Elixir® Electric Nickel Plated Steel Strings with OPTIWEB™ Coating give you the performance of a natural string — that crisp tone, natural feel and playable grip you know and love—without sacrificing the signature long-lasting tone life of Elixir Strings.

Played for the same crisp tone as an uncoated string

OPTIWEB Coating provides a natural feel

Electric guitar strings constructed with nickel-plated steel wrap wire

Elixir’s coating technology protects against common corrosion and debris buildup, extending tone life longer than any other brand’s coated or uncoated strings

Anti-Rust Plating on plain steel strings ensures longer tone life for the entire set

With less hassle and expense of frequent string changes, spend more time making music