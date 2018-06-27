We want YOU to win and demo Elixir Strings!

- Home
If you’ve shied away from coated guitar strings in the past, it’s time to kick old prejudices and outdated beliefs to the curb. Elixir’s Optiweb coated strings rule; they feel more like natural strings and they last a ridiculously long time without corroding or rusting. PLUS they come in extended range packs, which means 7 and 8-string shredders aren’t left out in the cold!
We want to find a guitarist who’s never used coated strings, hook them up with a big ol’ box of Optiwebs to test out, and have them share their results on our social media and website so fellow axe-slingers can learn first-hand what Elixir strings are all about. The selected band or artist will get sent all the strings they need for serious testing/evaluation and will also be featured in a multi-page spread in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
Elixir® Electric Nickel Plated Steel Strings with OPTIWEB™ Coating give you the performance of a natural string — that crisp tone, natural feel and playable grip you know and love—without sacrificing the signature long-lasting tone life of Elixir Strings.