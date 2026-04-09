WATCH: Ultimate Support Gig Bags “Road Worthy Challenge” with Modern Yesterday

We recently got our hands on the new lineup of road worthy gig bags from Ultimate Support, and sent them out to a few artists to see just how well they held up to modern musicians’ needs. When it comes to protecting your instruments, you don’t want to skimp on cases and bags so the new offerings from Ultimate Support might just be your next must-have essentials for the upcoming summer touring season.

Up first is young Philly band Modern Yesterday showing off the bags as they prepare to perform live and put them to the “ultimate” test (no pun intended). Episode 1 is below, and coming up later this week is Episode 2 where we follow the band LIVE!

Follow the band online at https://www.modernyesterdayband.com/

And see the entire new lineup of premium protective gig bags from Ultimate Support at https://www.ultimatesupport.com/