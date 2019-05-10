Home / Best Instruments / Best Guitar Picks, Effects Pedals, & Accessories / WATCH NOW: WYO hits the stage and studio with Elixir acoustic strings [Pt1]

WATCH NOW: WYO hits the stage and studio with Elixir acoustic strings [Pt1]

By on May 10, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

It’s WYO’s world, we’re just living in it.

We recently shipped cinematic indie band WYO a supply of coated acoustic strings from Elixir Strings to test out at their single release show at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and to bring into the studio as they prepped work on their upcoming album, “Changes.”

Watch as we follow the band behind-the-scenes over the next few weeks leading up to the record’s release on May 31st and the world premiere on performermag.com.

Find WYO on Spotify

Pre-order the band’s new LP on iTunes

Learn more about Elixir coated strings at https://www.elixirstrings.com/ and be sure to stay tuned for the next installment as we follow WYO into their Wyoming studio.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *