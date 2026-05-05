WATCH: How to Spice Up Your Tracks with Radial Voco-Loco Mk2

The Radial Voco-Loco Mk2 is a newly-updated take on their original Voco-Loco pedal, enabling any musician or vocalist with a standard XLR mic the ability to add fx to their signal chain just like a guitarist who uses a traditional pedalboard.

Plug in reverbs, choruses, delays, distortions and more on your vox and acoustic instruments to add some extra spice to your existing arrangements: both live and in the studio.

With the help of trumpet whiz and producer Jon Manness, we take a look at the new pedal and what it has on tap, plus in the next episode (scroll below) we’ll get to hear what it can to to transform his trumpet in the studio. Enjoy!

Follow Jon online at https://jonmanness.com/

And learn more about the Voco-Loco mk2 at https://www.radialeng.com/product/voco-loco-mk2