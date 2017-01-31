[Flashback] Vintage Boss CE-2 Chorus Pedal

This month we check out a vintage Boss CE-2 Chorus Pedal.

YEARS MANUFACTURED

The original Boss CE-2 chorus pedal was produced from 1979-1992.

BACKGROUND

Boss is a Japanese company that was founded by Roland in the 1970s. They released their first pedal in 1976 and it was known as the CE-1. It was the first chorus effect pedal in the industry. In 1979, Boss released the CE-2. With just two knobs (rate and depth) it was more compact than the CE-1 and very simple to operate.

HOW IT’S USED

The CE-2 has many applications. It is very commonly used by guitarists, but can also be put through synths and other instruments. It is used to add life to an instrument. A dull, dark signal can be brought to life when this pedal is a put to use. It has beautiful bright and clear tone that cannot be replicated. Use it to add shimmer and depth to your instrument.

My favorite characteristic of the pedal is the fact that it is incredibly easy to use. There is no secret to it. You will always get the tone that you want out of the CE-2. The modern engineer can learn how to add depth and shimmer to their tone with the CE-2. Chorus effects are incredibly useful in all applications.

CAN BE HEARD ON…

What wasn’t this pedal used on? The Police, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus, and The Cure relied heavily on this pedal to shape their sound. And those are just a few.

MODERN EQUIVALENT

Boss is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, so they are re-creating the pedal. It is known as the CE-2w or Waza Craft model. It is made in Japan and features all of the same characteristics as its predecessor and more. It is now offered in stereo and has a toggle switch that replicates the sound of the CE-1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Boullianne is a studio manager and a full-time engineer. He loves long walks on the beach and creating music. Check out Andrew’s Instagram @drewboull10 and thelalamansion.com to see the studio that he works in.