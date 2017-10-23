[VIDEO] The Howling Tongues & Elixir OPTIWEB Coated Guitar Strings Pt. 2

We recently asked Nick Magliochetti from one of our favorite bands, The Howling Tongues, to test out the new OPTIWEB coated strings from Elixir. Nick will be dropping videos each week, talking about the strings and showing them off in action. And stayed tuned, we just might have a new Howling Tongues song to premiere, recorded with Nick’s new OPTIWEBs and a classic Gibson SG.

Watch this week’s clip below, and pick up a pack of OPTIWEB strings for yourself to feel (and hear) the difference. You can read our own review right here.