VIDEO: Cameron Cooper SHREDS on Elixir Optiweb Strings

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Our friend Cameron Cooper SHREDS with his new Optiweb coated strings from Elixir Strings. Watch the full video below and stay tuned for an exclusive track premiere soon on our site.
Our friend Cameron Cooper SHREDS with his new Optiweb coated strings from Elixir Strings. Watch the full video below and stay tuned for an exclusive track premiere soon on our...
REVIEW: Shinola Canfield On-Ear Headphones and In-Ear Monitors
MOOG MUSIC DEBUTS NEW GRANDMOTHER SYNTHESIZER AT MOOGFEST 2018
The Guitar Mod Chronicles: Re-Floyding a Strat and Sheptone Pickup Review
Short Scale Guitars and Short Money Upgrades – A Squier Mustang Story
Copyright © Performer Publications, Inc.