Top Six YouTube Pedal Channels

Smash That Like Button: These Are Our Fave YouTube Pedal Shows

Ah yes, the tube of you. We’ve all embraced the YouTube culture in which we now find ourselves living in, and in so doing have come to find a sea of endless YouTubers hawking gear in our faces 24/7. So, who do you trust? Who do you follow? While we recommend the following shows, there’s no shortage of fun videos to watch to learn about all things pedal-related. These are just a mere smattering (second usage of smattering in this issue, do we get bonus points?) of our absolute faves you should be watching RIGHT NOW.

The JHS Pedal Show

What is there left to say about JHS? Josh Scott and crew consistently put out the most entertaining, educational and deep-dive-approved pedal content on the market. Not just a commercial for their own pedals, the JHS crew frequently looks at (and plays) their competitors latest offerings, and provides historical context for a number of well-loved pedals both past and present. If you’re getting into pedals or pedal collecting for the first time, the JHS YouTube channel should be your first stop (check out Josh’s favorite pedal boxes and ephemera elsewhere in this very issue!)

Emily Hopkins (Emily The Harpist)

And now for something completely different: a harp. Yep, that’s right, our second-favorite YouTuber when it comes to pedals eschews the whole electric guitar fad altogether and puts together killer boards and pedal combinations for the harp. Whodda thunk a harpist could sound so damn amazing when filtered through stompboxes designed for the guitar community? Well, Emily’da thunkit, that’s who. And you should thunk it, too. Consistently entertaining and surprising, we can’t recommend her channel enough.

That Pedal Show

Yeah, OK we stole the title of this article from these two dashing British gentlemen. But imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, yeah? Innit? See, I did a British thing! Anyway, Daniel Steinhardt and Mick Taylor (no, not that one) host a weekly show that focuses on…well, obviously pedals or we wouldn’t be here. BUT! And this is the important bit, they actually have a lot of valuable and relatable information to share about individual pedals, pedal topics and how to put pedalboards together in the right way for YOU and your style of amp. We love the information payoff in each episode, and you should subscribe (and buy merch) if you haven’t done so. And no, they’re not paying us to say that.

Working Class Music

Like the title suggests, this channel is for the every-person guitar player out there. Not the guys and gals touring mega-stadiums – but the working-class musicians doing it on their own, DIY style and making their own original music on their own terms. We worked with one of the hosts, Jason Mays, on a new track for the companion mixtape to this very episode (*cough*get your FREE cassette now*cough*) and we’ll let their own words describe what they’re all about: “Working Class Music is a music channel for Everyone and by musicians and personalities of color. We review music gear and talk to musicians about things like music, life, mental health, and the community in general. Enjoy the videos and don’t forget to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss a single new video!”

60 Cycle Hum

Another in the more relatable category, 60 Cycle Hum is another “everyman” style YouTube show, but what it lacks in flash it makes up for in personality (and snark, and dare I say charm). Ryan Burke, then host, is just darn likeable, which makes his content just darn likeable, too, without too much cheese. While he does have his fair share of detractors and trolls (most of whom likely spend hours a day running sweep-picking exercises until their hands bleed), you just can’t help but get sucked in, especially when things (sometimes) go wrong.

Tim Pierce

If you want to feel bad about out your playing, Tim Pierce’s channel is a one-stop shop to say, “Man, I’m never gonna be that smooth.” Pierce, a longtime studio and stage veteran, has probably laid down guitar tracks on about half the records you own in your collection, and his YouTube videos where he just plays and demos new gear are simply inspiring. Tim shares his industry experience and knowledge, along with AMAZING tips for how to improve your guitar playing AND tone – simple little things that just make sense and are easy to implement. Sensuously, once hour of his YouTube videos is worth more than six months of lessons at your local guitar shop, and that’s a fact, Jack.

