Maestro is BACK with 5 New Pedals

By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into an innovative future, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. When Gibson brought Maestro into the world 60 years ago, no one could have predicted its trailblazing success.

Now, after decades, Gibson has revived the brand for 2022 with the debut of the Maestro Original Collection line of effects pedals with five new pedals–the Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Invader Distortion, Ranger Overdrive, Comet Chorus, and Discoverer Delay–all designed, voiced, and styled for the musician looking to shape a unique sound.

The Maestro Original Collection pays tribute in sound and style to the brand’s pioneering and much beloved classic models, while staying true to Maestro’s trailblazing spirit with modern features, expanded versatility, and advanced tone-tweaking capabilities. Maestro is available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers; for more information visit: www.maestroelectronics.com.

As the founder of effects, Maestro’s influence has shaped music as we know it from The Rolling Stones to the Raconteurs, Pete Townshend to George Harrison, Clapton to Frampton, and the Foo Fighters to the Black Keys, Maestro has been there from the beginning to help artists achieve the sound they heard in their heads and their hearts, their signature sound.

“Maestro was the first commercially successful pedal, it changed everything, and set the entire world of pedals and effects into motion,” says Mat Koehler, Senior Director of Product Development, Gibson Brands. “We’re using the distinct Maestro aesthetic to develop unique takes on each of these effects in a way that’s fun and looks back at the past, but with an awareness of what modern guitarists require. Maestro sounds are relevant to new, casual, and professional level players and everyone at Gibson felt a responsibility and obligation to revive Maestro because it’s vital to pedal history.”