iRig BlueTurn Bluetooth Page Turner Review

The iRig BlueTurn bluetooth page turner is the perfect accessory to manage your digital sheet music, and to replace an unwieldy stack of manuscripts, tabs and loose sheet music.

If you rely on sheet music at all, and have come to realize that it’s now the 21st Century, you’ve no doubt shifted at least part of your manuscript, fake book and sheet music collection to some digital format or another, right? Well, until now, it’s been kind of a pain in the butt to flip pages in a natural way using, say, an iPad on a stand or even your laptop on the desk in front of you. Ever fumbled with an instrument in one hand and a tablet in the other? Yeah, we have too. The new iRig BlueTurn bluetooth page turner from IK Multimedia makes practicing and recitals easier than ever, things that have traditionally been more difficult than necessary in the past.

Luckily, IK has introduced the iRig BlueTurn, which works fantastically well as a Bluetooth-enabled page turning device. It’s so simple: sync it to whatever app you use to store your sheet music or set lists (we tested it out with the great Newzik app for iOS) and you’re good to go. Pairing via Bluetooth takes about 5 seconds (you all know the default pairing code by now, I’m sure), and you’re done. Really. Load a piece of sheet music, tap one of the well-lit buttons with your toe, and watch the page turn.

This hands-free method of flipping through your music and guitar tabs will make you wonder why you didn’t think of it first, and will likely make both the BlueTurn and Newzik your new favorite rehearsal accessories.

The back-lit buttons are not only great for stage situations where ideal lighting is…well, not ideal, but the buttons themselves are relatively silent. So for performances that demand attentive listening, and feature nuanced dynamics, you won’t be hearing an annoying click-click-click each time you turn the page of your score during those crucial quiet passages.

There’s not much more to say – it’s easy to setup, it works flawlessly, it’s compact so you can toss it in the van when you go out on tour, and it’s cross-platform compatible so Android, Mac and iOS users are all welcome. If you rely on digital sheet music in any capacity, you owe it to yourself to pick up one of these BlueTurns. It’ll make your life way easier.

PROS:

Works well, super easy to use, well-lit for stage use, iOS, Mac, and Android compatible.

CONS:

None.

PRICE:

$69

This’ll come in handy with our @newzik_app. Thanks @ikmultimedia! A photo posted by Performer Magazine (@performermagazine) on Mar 12, 2016 at 10:55am PST

iRig BlueTurn Features

-Turn pages and scroll sheets wirelessly over Bluetooth LE

-2 highly visible backlit silent footswitch buttons

-Sends HID messages over Bluetooth LE

-Compatible with iKlip Stage and a wide variety of apps and software

-3 different mode configurations – Arrow up/down, Page up/down or Arrow left/right

-Durable road-ready enclosure

-Runs on 2 standard AAA batteries