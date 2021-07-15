IK Multimedia announces AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals

- Home
And each pedal is accompanied by an exclusive virtual X-GEAR version of the exact same effects for use in AmpliTube 5 (SE version included). This lets users record, tweak settings and save presets back to the hardware pedal. Now guitarists can switch between stage and studio seamlessly and enjoy world-class tone anywhere.
Four boutique digital effects pedals
AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals cover the four realms of guitar effects processing. There’s X-DRIVE distortion and X-VIBEmodulation, which offer a range of iconic, must-have analog pedal effects – all recreated with IK’s finest algorithms ever.
Custom-created by the IK team just for these pedals, X-TIME delay and X-SPACE reverb feature cutting-edge, studio-grade effects algorithms. All four X-GEAR pedals share the same high-performance hardware and pioneering DSP for unsurpassed sound quality.
Best-in-show DSP
AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals leverage IK’s latest technologies and over 20 years of experience as the #1 amp and FX modeling company. The state-of-the-art DSP onboard includes 16 custom high-end algorithms per pedal, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models along with all-new reverb and delay algorithms.
Featuring up to 192kHz internal processing with 4x oversampling, X-GEAR pedals deliver amazing clarity to the stage with the realism and response that users love about AmpliTube 5.
Hardware that stands out
Built to last, X-GEAR pedals feature an aluminum chassis designed and made in Italy with components that guarantee the best possible sound in a stomp pedal. There’s ultra-low noise, 24-bit/192kHz converters for class-leading sound quality, an extended 5Hz-24kHz frequency response to capture the full scope of an instrument’s tone, and up to 123 dB dynamic range for whisper-quiet operation no matter how much gain is applied. With a pure analog dry path and selectable true or soft bypass, the guitar’s tone will ring true no matter how simple or sophisticated the signal chain becomes.
From soundcheck to final encore
When it’s time to play out, AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals offer everything players need to perform at their best. The intuitive interface and control knobs are easy to tweak on the fly. Indoors or out, a high-contrast LED display keeps users informed on their settings and preset banks. An expression pedal input adds additional control over any parameter, while full MIDI implementation is built-in for even the most complex setups. We’ve also included 5 cabinet impulse responses in each pedal to connect directly to the PA.
Signal chain to the stars
Combining AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals creates a formidable team, seamlessly sending and receiving MIDI commands for dramatic effects changes. With the included Preset Manager, users can easily set up one X-GEAR pedal as the master to send program changes to the other pedals, and then just drop the presets they want to be activated into the appropriate slots. Daisy-chain the pedals together via MIDI and let the show begin.
With open architecture for future updates, AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals will empower players for years to come. Now everyone can bring perfect studio guitar sound onstage or anywhere.
Options, pricing and availability