Elixir Strings Expands its Electric Line With New Extended Range Strings

Elixir Strings, the leading innovator in coated guitar string technology, has expanded its lineup of electric guitar strings to include nine new sets for extended range guitars. In addition, two new POLYWEB Coated Electric String sets plus 20 new electric singles are also available.

“I’m thrilled to see Elixir is now offering extended range guitar sets. I’ve been gigging with my 7-string guitar almost exclusively for several years now. As a working musician, I’m constantly gigging or doing session work, and not having to change my strings every week is very convenient to my lifestyle,” said Mike Green, guitarist and producer.

Seven- and eight-string electric guitar players have been vocal in asking for greater product selection across all three coating options from Elixir Strings since the launch of OPTIWEB® Coated Electric Strings in March 2017.

“Player demand for more extended range gauges has been overwhelming and we’re excited to show once again our commitment to the electric string marketplace,” said Justin Fogleman, product specialist for W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., parent company of Elixir Strings. “Electric players want long tone life, but don’t want to sacrifice their sound. Extended range players are no different. Now, with even more variety of electric gauges across all of our coatings, they don’t have to settle.”

Elixir Strings are known for their long-lasting tone life. Dirt, sweat, oils and air can quickly drain the tone from a guitar string, making more frequent changes necessary, which can be both inconvenient and costly.

Elixir Strings offers three coatings for electric guitar strings to complement every guitarist’s desired tone and feel. OPTIWEB Coating offers a crisp tone and natural feel while

POLYWEB® Coating features a warm tone and slick and fast feel, and NANOWEB® Coating offers a bright tone and smooth feel. All three coatings offer the renowned tone life of Elixir