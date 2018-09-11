Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Review

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Performer Magazine (@performermagazine) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

Those “big box” reverb pedals have a lot going for them, pretty much every option under the sun, while the downside is a manual that reads like a textbook, and some options that really aren’t practical for most players. Electro-Harmonix has somehow jammed in all those usable reverbs into a tiny box, with no huge manuals, all at a $150 price tag.

Like the name says there are 11 reverb styles crammed in this tiny form factor. Name a style of reverb from a classic Fender amp to reverse and Infinite versions, it’s in there. Even better, they’re all usable in a musical sense. Any player who likes spring reverb, it’s covered. Want to get into those cool ambient areas, yep, no worries or problems there. There are also a ton of cool combination reverb effects, with Modulation, Tremolo, Octave shifts, Reverse, Swells, and Infinite reverb options added in to go beyond the standard reverb box.

The Hall and Plate modes deliver those rich reverb sounds that usually come from high-end studio reverbs and work nicely. Players who have an amp with no reverb, the spring reverb is superb. Either in an effects loop, or in front of the amp, it really brings in a clear and concise delivery. The Tremolo version is amazingly musically haunting, with a great overall depth, while the Shim goes into creating almost orchestral string-like soundscapes. The Poly mode gets really funky with its pitch shifting, going in the pre delay. The Modulation version lives in that gorgeous ’80s lushness.

Suffice it to say, it’s not just a one-trick-pony. Any player could find spots in their music for at least three or more of these modes, regardless of the style of music. There is an internal switch that allows the player to have the reverb trail off after the pedal is disengaged or cut off completely. A very nice touch.

With all those added extras on top of the reverbs, there’s some adjustability to those functions, too. Pressing the MODE button switches the controls from their listed functions to their secondary adjustments. The down side is remembering what function does what in that particular reverb’s secondary mode. While I appreciate companies coming up with graphics on the box to differentiate themselves from other competing companies, this is a case where putting a listing of the secondary modes would be way more useful than the artwork on the box. A very minor gripe.

The bottom line is this: for most players the set and forget mindset of this offers up more than enough, without going into option paralysis. But for those who are mode adventurous, you will be greatly rewarded with some very simple shift functions that will blow the doors wide open on your new sonic textures. Highly recommended.

PROS:

Reverbs GALORE! Supermega easy to dial in.

CONS:

Having to remember/reference secondary functions.

STREET PRICE:

$150 [click to buy now]