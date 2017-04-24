D&A Gig Strap Review

Does the new D&A Gig Strap actually help guitarists soften the blow to their shoulders and back during long sets? Let’s find out…

When we met with D&A at NAMM, they handed us one of these new Gig Straps with more enthusiasm than we’d seen at most booths (including brands launching items costing tens of thousands of dollars). So when we saw the $20 price tag, we were more than curious.

What’s the Gig Strap do? Well, if you’re like me and you’ve killed your back after years of long sets and heavy guitars, the Gig Strap might just be your new best friend. No, for real. We said we were curious, but we were also a little skeptical, as well. See, the Gig Strap is a pad you slip on your normal guitar strap, and after you start playing, you don’t think much of it. That’s part of the deceptively awesome nature of the product. It’s only after a half hour, an hour, two hours of playing that you realize you have no stiffness or pain. Yeah, for real.

The Gig Strap has raised pressure points designed to combat the shoulder aches and pains we’ve all become accustomed to. And after a second or two of getting used to the bumps on your shoulder, you kinda forget you’re even wearing it. Then you take off your guitar, and it hits you. Or, in a more accurate sense, the pain doesn’t hit you.

Well played, D&A. Well played. We can see this become a must-have accessory for every live band out there.

PROS:

worked as advertised, very inexpensive.

CONS:

comfort level may be different for each person.

PRICE:

$20