ACT Entertainment Launches Sterling Vermin Pedal

ACT Entertainment’s iconic RAT brand has unveiled the Sterling Vermin, a boutique distortion guitar pedal that blends heritage tone with modern refinement. With a new take on RAT’s unmistakable sound, Sterling Vermin delivers a new level of precision and versatility.

“The Sterling Vermin was born from a desire for something different — something refined, with the soul of a traditional RAT pedal, but with a voice all its own,” says Shawn Wells, Market Manager—Sound, ACT Entertainment, who designed the pedal along with his colleague Matt Gates. “Built in small batches and hand-soldered in ACT’s Jackson, Missouri headquarters, the Sterling Vermin is a work of pure beauty that honors the brand legacy while taking a bold step forward for creativity.”

The Sterling Vermin features the LM741 Op-Amp and a pair of selectable clipping diodes. Players can toggle between the traditional RAT silicon diode configuration for a punchy, mid-range bite, or the BAT41 option for a smoother, more balanced response. The result is a pedal that’s equally at home delivering snarling distortion or articulate, low-gain overdrive, with a wide, usable tonal range throughout the entire gain spectrum.