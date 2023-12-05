Xvive Introduces a State-of-the-Art Guitar Stand for Electric, Acoustic and Bass Guitars

Xvive, best known for their wireless systems including the popular U2 Guitar Wireless System, is introducing a new guitar stand that offers guitarists and bassists a new standard of reliability and portability. The G1 Butterfly Guitar Stand was designed in Germany to keep guitars safely upright, whether on a stage, in a studio or at home. It’s also small enough to fit in the back pocket of a gig bag! The stand’s two-tiered cradle accommodates almost any electric, acoustic, classical or bass guitar, and even other stringed instruments such as mandolins.

The G1’s aluminum alloy construction makes it rugged and sturdy, but its perforated design keeps the weight down to a mere 796 grams (1.75 pounds). The silicone cradle holds your guitar or bass firmly in place, without scratching the instrument’s finish. Meanwhile, the stand’s four silicone feet are designed to maximize stability and minimize slippage.

G1 requires no assembly and sets up in seconds. When not in use, it folds into itself, compressing into a super-compact and ultra-light accessory for easy transport and storage.

SPECIFICATIONS

Folded dimensions (W x H x D): 337 mm x 255 mm x 62 mm (13.27” x 10” x 2.44”)

Open dimensions (W x H x D): 420 mm x 262 mm x 325 mm (16.54″ x 10.32″ x 12.8″)

Weight: 796 g / 1.75 lbs

Material: aluminum alloy / silicone